Ramp proponents assure: ‘No relocation, no demolition’ policy

THE proponents of the proposed Guadalupe ramp in Cebu City have assured strict adherence to the “No relocation, No demolition” policy, as civil works for the project have not yet begun.

Allan Alfon, president and general manager of the Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway Corporation (CCLEC), said on Friday, Sept. 13, that they have increased their coordination efforts with the Cebu City Government.

This includes identifying the affected households and commercial buildings of the upcoming construction of the ramp that will traverse parallel to the Guadalupe River connecting the V. Rama Ave. to the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX).

“Ang atong team ug ang team sa Cebu City kay regular ang meeting para ma-identify nato ang mga beneficiary structures (Our team and the Cebu City team have regular meetings to identify the beneficiary structures),” Alfon said.

Alfon said the City Government prioritized the relocation of the affected households.

He added that the city government has already identified the relocation site.

The civil works of the proposed project were expected to start in the middle of 2024, once all the documentary requirements are completed.

The groundbreaking ceremony and time capsule laying were held at Forbes Bridge on Magallanes St. on Nov. 8, 2022.

Delay

In a separate interview on Friday, Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin said the City plans to acquire both privately and publicly owned lots affected by the ramp’s construction.

Garcia noted that the project was delayed due to a lack of prioritization by the current administration.

“At least karon nag-lihok na gyud. We have been sending our DWUP (Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor) personnel to do a socio-eco (surveys) sa katung mga mangaigo (At least now, things are finally moving. We have been sending our DWUP Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor personnel to conduct socio-economic surveys for those who will be affected),” Garcia said.

He added that a parcellary survey has already been completed, as it determined the affected lots within the project’s scope.

He said they will begin negotiations with the private property owners and will coordinate with the rightful owners of the public lands and engage with the settlers in the area to negotiate with them and find suitable relocation options.

SunStar Cebu reported earlier that the project will cost around P2 billion to P3 billion and span 18 months of construction.

The ramp is expected to cater to 12,000 vehicles that need to traverse the CCLEX, as it serves as an extension of the third bridge, providing motorists from N. Bacalso Ave, and V. Rama Ave., particularly those from Barangays Guadalupe and Labangon and other nearby areas, access to the bridge, which connects Cebu City and Cordova town in Mactan Island.

The 8.9-kilometer modern toll expressway has catered to 3.6 million vehicles since it opened to the public in April 2022. / EHP