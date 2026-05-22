Rampa Cebu 2026 crowns a new breed of beauty queens

CEBU-BASED teens and kids beauty competition Rampa Cebu has introduced a new set of beauty queens following the success of its 2026 coronation night.

This year, the Teens Category officially returned after being temporarily placed on hiatus from 2023 to 2025.

Wearing customized crowns by Maestro Crowns, 10 deserving teens and kids took home titles and are set to compete in Rampa Cebu All Stars before the end of this year.

The Rampa Cebu 2026 Coronation Night was held on May 9, 2026, at the Tisa Elementary School Gymnasium in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City.

Zhanica Niña Sabinay of Cogon Pardo was crowned Rampa Cebu 2026 Teens Grand Winner, also taking home the Best in Gown and Best in Resort Wear awards.

In the Kids Category, Tricia Jane Angcon of Mandaue City was hailed as Rampa Cebu 2026 Kids Grand Winner, sweeping most of the awards including Best in Gown, Best in Costume, Best in Resort Wear, and Best in Funwear.

Sophia Denisse Rivera of Mambaling was crowned Rampa Cebu 2026 Teens Tourism, earning the Best in Funwear and Best in Production Number awards.

Ma. Ada Andrea Yulo of Barangay Tisa was named Rampa Cebu 2026 Kids Tourism.

Jyan Fatima Camilo Noynay of Ronda was crowned Rampa Cebu 2026 Teens Charity.

Kate Cluey Colonia of Barangay Opao in Mandaue City claimed the Rampa Cebu 2026 Kids Charity title, while Rovi Aizhen Matos of Catmon was named Rampa Cebu 2026 Kids Independence.

Mary Kristal Angilyn Valmores of Barrio Luz was crowned Rampa Cebu 2026 Teens Heritage.

Ayana Villar of Talisay City was named Rampa Cebu 2026 Kids Heritage, also bringing home the Most Photogenic and Best in Production Number awards.

Rampa Cebu organizers Neil Kristian Veligaño and Mary Ann Moreno expressed confidence that their newly crowned queens are ready to compete in national and international teens and kids beauty pageants.

In fact, Akeisha Tecson Tatoy, Rampa Cebu 2025 Kids Grand Winner, competed in the Cebu-based national pageant Mabuhay Beauties.

"We are still finalizing our partnerships with national and local competitions to further expose our Cebuana queens on the global stage," said Veligaño.

Moreno added that they aim to nurture the dreams of every young beauty queen and prepare them for bigger competitions ahead.

"More than the crown, we want our beauty queens to be role models and an inspiration to aspiring young beauty queens,” she added.

The organizers also revealed that an All Stars competition is in the works, set to feature all Rampa Cebu winners in December 2026.

Rampa Cebu was founded in 2021 with the vision of helping every young Cebuana beauty queen realize her dream in the pageant industry.

A press conference was held on May 22, 2026 presenting the winners of 2025 and 2026 including Lianah Agnese T. Masellis, Rampa Cebu 2025 Kids Tourism. (PR)