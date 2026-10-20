Randy Santiago shows eye condition without tinted glasses

Singer and comedian Randy Santiago was seen wearing clear glasses instead of his usual tinted eyewear when he attended Edgar “Bobot” Mortiz’s “Goin’ Standard: The Repeat” concert on Oct. 10.

Christine Bersola Babao shared Santiago’s appearance at the event in a Facebook post, referencing his hit song “Babaero” in the caption.

Santiago underwent cataract surgery on his right eye in September, following surgery on his left eye the previous year.

His history of eye procedures dates back to grade school, when he underwent surgery to remove a cyst that had grown on one of his eyes.

Because of his eye condition, Santiago has often worn tinted glasses to conceal the appearance of his affected eye. / TRC