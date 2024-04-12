Ranido, Bueno top Sugbu doubles

NESTOR Ranido and Manny Bueno ran away with the Sugbuanon Bowlers United Doubles Event title after topping the four-round competition on April 7, 2024 at the SM Bowling Center.

Ranido and Bueno dropped 1,659 pins, including a tournament best 437 in the second game to beat second placers Vivian Padawan and John Galino (1,527) by more than 100 pins.

Ranido and Bueno got P2,000 for winning the overall title and another P6,000 for winning Games 1, 2 and 3.

The weekly winners also won the first three games after dropping 409, 417 and 420 in the first three rounds.

On the other hand, Roger Asumbrado and Arthur Tapaya took third place with 1,480, thanks to a strong showing in the final two rounds with 404 and 416, finishing just 25 pins ahead of fourth placers Johna Calipay and Robert Sarvida.

Dory and Orly Enoveso got fifth place with 1,412, thanks to their 380 in the second game, while MJ Villa and Rommel Calipay got sixth place with 1,352, just one pin ahead of Geff Buyco and Chris Ramil (1,351).

Villa and Calipay were trailing Buyco and Ramil after the first round but outscored them in the final three games to finish at sixth.

The rest of the top 10 pairs are GJ Buyco and Heber Alqueza (1,336), Mel Fines and Luke Bolongan (1,333) and Cedric Luckenwald and Uwe Schulze (1,328).

Meanwhile, for the Singles Bowler of the Monthy qualifying, Bueno and Ranido took the top two spots with 841 and 818, while Asumbrado got third place with 777, just four ahead of Galindo.

Calipay finished at fifth place with 767, 13 ahead of Vivian Padawan. The rest of the top 10 finishers are Enoveso (728), Alqueza (727), Ramil (725) and Bolongan (713.) / ML