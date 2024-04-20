Ranido, Bueno win back-to-back titles

NESTOR Ranido and Manny Bueno started slow but put on a strong finish to win back-to-back titles in the Sugbuanon Bowlers United weekly bowling tournament at the SM Seaside Bowling and Leisure Center on April 14, 2024.

The pair opened with a 377 and 393 but closed out with 419 and 434 for a tournament-best 1,623, beating early leaders Mel Fines and Luke Bolongan.

Fines and Bolongan took the lead in the first round with 389 and dropped an impressive 461 in the second round. However, they fizzled with 353 and 363 in the last two rounds to settle for 1,566.

Aui Padawan and Egay Alqueza settled for third place with 1,549, highlighted by a 406 in the final round, while Vivian Padawan and John Galindo took fourth place with 1,517.

Rene Ceniza and Rey Velarde, who was second after the first round and scored 421 in round three, got fifth place with 1,512.

The rest of the top 10 bowlers are Johna Calipay and Robert Sarvida (1,444), Arthur Tapaya and Jomar Jumapao (1,433), JM and Michael Yu (1,422), Noli Valencia and Roger Asumbrado (1,401), and MJ Villa and Rommel Calipay (1,381.)

In the singles bowler of the month qualifying session, Bolongan took the top spot with 868, scoring an impressive 277 in round 2 to finish just 24 pins ahead of second placer Bueno.

Alqueza took third place with 827, while Ceniza was fourth with 782, just three ahead of fifth placer Ranido.

The other top 10 finishers are Galindo (777), Asumbrado (772), Padawan (740), and former national team member Jumapao (736.) / ML