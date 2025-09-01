Ranido rules SugBU August tilt

NESTOR Ranido, also known on the lanes as “Engr. Waslak,” emerged as champion of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SugBU) Bowler of the Month for August tournament on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, at SM Seaside Bowling & Leisure Center.

Ranido delivered a clutch performance in the finals, rolling a 200-pin game to outlast Mel Fines, who settled for first runner-up with 188.

The road to the championship was far from easy for Ranido. In the semifinals - topped by Fines with 219 pinfalls, Engr. Waslak tallied 188, the same as Frenzy Williams.

However, Ranido advanced to the final round by virtue of his higher scratch score of 183, compared to Williams’ 150.

Williams took second runner-up honors, while fellow semifinalists Romeo “Romy” Mauro (180), Ted Convocar (167), and Dory Enoveso (151) finished third, fourth, and fifth runners-up, respectively.

In the elimination round, Convocar paced Division A with a five-game aggregate of 1,007 pinfalls, followed by Ranido with 996, Rene Ceniza with 991, TBonz Williams (954) and Arthur Tapaya (936).

Enoveso amassed 980 pinfalls to lead Division B, while Fines (919), Jay Phillimore (909), Vivian Padawan (904), and Lemuel Paquibut (902) completed the top five.

In Division C, Mauro came out on top with an 850 total score, followed by Frenzy Williams (840), Bebie Mauro (821), Jocelyn Gilo (684), and Cathy Sarabia (651). / SUNSTAR CEBU SPORTS / EKA