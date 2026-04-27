Ranido wins SugBU April Bowler of the Month title

NESTOR Ranido won the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SugBU) Association’s 2026 Bowler of the Month title for April after beating Rene Ceniza in the finals on Sunday, April 26, at SM Seaside City Cebu.

Ranido scored 164 pins in the championship round, while Ceniza finished with 153.

The two finalists were also the top bowlers in Division A during the eliminations.

Ranido led the group with a five-game total of 1,000 pins, while Ceniza followed with 961 to move on to the semifinals.

In the semifinals, Ceniza had the best score of the round with 217 pins. Ranido stayed close with 197 to also advance to the finals.

But in the title match, Ranido came through with the better score to claim the monthly crown.

In Division B, Chris Ramil led the field with 935 pins, followed by Vivian Padawan with 920.

In Division C, Martin Villar Sr. topped the standings with 814, while Orly Enoveso advanced with 811.

Padawan finished as second runner-up after scoring 190 in the semifinals.

Ramil and Enoveso both scored 188 to place third and fourth runner-up, respectively, while Villar ended fifth runner-up with 174. / PR