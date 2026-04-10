Raptors sweep Heat

BRANDON Ingram scored a season-high 38 points as the Toronto Raptors moved closer to securing their first playoff berth since 2022 with a 128-114 victory over the struggling Miami Heat on Thursday night (Friday, April 10, 2026, in PH), the Associated Press reported.

RJ Barrett added 22 points, while Collin Murray-Boyles chipped in 17. Scottie Barnes had 13 points and Immanuel Quickley finished with 11 as Toronto climbed past Atlanta into fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Both teams hold identical 45-35 records, but the Raptors own the tiebreaker after sweeping the season series.

Bam Adebayo led Miami with 24 points and 11 rebounds, but the Heat dropped their 10th game in the last 13 outings. Already headed to the play-in tournament, Miami’s hopes of improving its seeding took another blow.

Davion Mitchell had 15 points and 11 assists for the Heat, while Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr. also scored 15 points each.

The win marked Toronto’s second home victory over Miami in three days, completing a season sweep of the Heat for the third time in franchise history, following similar feats in the 2007-08 and 2018-19 seasons.

Ingram also matched his season high with seven assists. He scored 13 points during a decisive stretch late in the second quarter, when the Raptors outscored the Heat 24-6 over the final 5:46 to take a commanding 69-50 halftime lead.

He was nearly perfect from the free-throw line in the first half, going 10-of-11, while the entire Miami team combined for just 3-of-7.

Toronto opened the third quarter with a 7-0 run, but Miami responded with nine three-pointers in the period. Ingram added 13 points in the quarter to keep the Raptors in control, as Toronto entered the fourth with a 102-90 advantage.

The Raptors finished 14-4 against Southeast Division teams and 14-3 against Central Division opponents. However, they are just 4-11 against Atlantic Division teams with two games remaining, including a road matchup against the New York Knicks on Friday (Saturday in PH), a team they have lost to in 12 straight meetings.

Toronto also had a notable spectator, as Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. watched the game from a baseline seat.

In other games, Chicago beat Washington 119-108, Indiana routed Brooklyn 123-94, the New York Knicks defeated the Boston Celtics 112-106, Houston Rockets topped Philadelphia 76ers 113-102 and the Los Angeles Lakers won 119-103 against Golden State. / LBG