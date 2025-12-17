Raquinel set for Ghana bout

HIGHLY-RATED Jay-r Raquinel guns for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global super-flyweight title against Ghanaian prospect Theophilous Allotey on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at the Legon Sports Stadium in Accra, Ghana.

Raquinel aims to end the year on a high note by grabbing another regional belt and keeping his lofty

world ranking.

The 28-year-old Raquinel is currently rated No. 5 by the International Boxing Federation, No. 6 by the World Boxing Council (WBC) and No. 12 by the WBO in the super-flyweight division.

Late last year, Raquinel scored the biggest win of his career, defeating previously-unbeaten Mexican prospect Yahir Frank via unanimous decision to claim the WBC Continental Americas super-flyweight strap.

He followed that up early this year with a fourth-round knockout of Tanzanian fighter Imani Matendo.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old Allotey is just in his second year as a pro, but brings a solid amateur pedigree. He competed for the Ghanaian national team and represented his country in the 2023 African Boxing Olympic Qualification tournament, where he bowed out in the semifinals.

He also competed in the 2024 World Boxing Olympic Qualification tournament but was eliminated after his third bout.

Allotey turned pro last year and immediately racked up seven victories, including a win over journeyman Razak Nettey. He has already fought five times this year, highlighted by a dominant unanimous decision win over fellow prospect Daniel Gorsh to win the WBO African bantamweight belt.

Allotey is coming off a fourth-round stoppage of Kouassi Klaklevi.

Raquinel has an impressive slate of 18-2-1 with 14 knockouts, while Allotey is unbeaten at 12-0 with 10 knockouts. / EKA