Rare ocean sunfish sighting ‘signals’ Lapu reefs’ health

A SIGHTING of ocean sunfish, or locally known as Mola-mola, in the Talima Marine Sanctuary signals that Lapu-Lapu City’s conservation efforts have slowly brought back the life of the reefs once damaged by illegal fishing.

An underwater photographer and diver, who has been familiar with the waters of Mactan Island, said he had already seen various casts of marine life, but his recent trip to Talima surprised him, after he spotted Mola-mola, a species rarely seen near the surface.

Ocean sunfish, considered the world’s heaviest bony fish, are known to live in deep, tropical waters and are rarely seen near the surface. They are feeding mainly on jellyfish and other gelatinous organisms.

What does the sighting means

City Agriculture and Fishery Office (Cafo) Agrifishery Technician Edwin “Kyang” Leung told SunStar on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, that the sightings of the sunfish were once common in the Olango-Hilutungan Channel; however, it has declined due to dynamite fishing.

Leung said in previous years, the illegal fishing activities damaged marine habitats.

Leung said efforts to curb illegal fishing along the Hilutungan Channel have led to the recovery of coral reefs and marine ecosystems, allowing marine life to thrive once again.

“Once the marine habitat is restored, especially the coral reefs, it’s only natural to see sightings of fish like these,” said Leung in Cebuano.

Marine sanctuaries

Since 2005, Lapu-Lapu City has established 10 marine sanctuaries within its municipal waters.

Marine sanctuaries are situated within three hotels and resorts across Barangays Punta Engaño, Maribago and Mactan, with additional sites in Barangay Agus and the Dakit-Dakit Marine Sanctuary in Maribago.

The largest sanctuary is the 200-hectare Binantaw Marine Sanctuary on Caubian Island. Other sanctuaries are located on Caubian Island itself, as well as in the Barangays of Talima, San Vicente and Tingo on Olango Island.

Leung said the fish species are naturally returning to these protected areas, where sightings include sardine runs from Maribago to Marigondon, whale sharks and marine turtles.

He said some turtles have even established permanent habitats near Punta Engaño.

Coral reefs are also slowly recovering, with regular management of marine sanctuaries, especially those with dedicated staff overseeing conservation efforts.

Leung said that there are plans to establish an 11th marine sanctuary in Sabang Olango, focusing on protecting the blacktip shark, which naturally inhabits the area. / DPC