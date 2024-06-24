Rates at city sports complex ‘to go up’

PRIVATE organizations and individuals who want to rent the Mandaue City Sports Complex in Barangay Centro will soon have to shell out more cash.

The City Council, on Monday, June 24, 2024, approved on second reading the proposed measure of City Councilor Marie Immaline Cortes-Zafra entitled “An Ordinance Providing for the Revised Rental Rates for the Use of the City Sports Complex Facility for Various Sports Activities and Public Events and the Approval of Discounts and Waiver of Fees for Specific Organizations and/or Activities.”

The proposal, though, does not affect the base rent, but only the succeeding hourly rates.

For sports activities, the City offers a special tournament package, which will remain at P30,000 for the first five hours. That already includes the use of 12 air-conditioning units.

However, if the measure is approved, those who want to extend without the use of air-conditioning will have to pay P500 per hour instead of the current rate of P250.

Those who want to extend using two air-conditioning units will have to pay P750 instead of P500.

For special events, the City offers a full capacity package, which is P40,000, and a half capacity package, which is P30,000, for five hours. The full capacity package allows the use of 24 air-conditioning units, while the half capacity package allows the use of 12 air-conditioning units.

The measure also has additional charges, including P5,000 for electricity that will be used for sounds, production lights and LED walls, unless renters provide their own generator. Ingress fees without air-conditioning will be P250-P300 per hour, depending on the type of event.

The proposal also allows for discounts of at least 20 percent for business sector events and at least 10 percent for private school-related activities.

Zafra explained that the increase is necessary to cover maintenance costs, which have gone up.

“They requested this change because the current rates, which have been in place since before my term, are not enough to sustain the sports complex,” she said.

The new rates will cover the maintenance of air-conditioning units, the repainting of the facility, purchase of new monobloc chairs and tables, and the improvement of other equipment.

All generated revenue will be deposited into the General Fund.

The City will continue to allow free use of the sports complex for government-sponsored events. / CAV