Ray Parks Jr. legally adopts Zeinab Harake’s children

THE two children of content creator Zeinab Harake now officially carry the Parks surname following the completion of their legal adoption by basketball player Bobby Ray Parks Jr.

Zeinab shared that it had long been her dream for her children to have the same surname.

Zeinab adopted Lucas when she was just 18 years old, while Bia is her biological daughter with rapper Skusta Clee.

The legal adoption process was completed after Zeinab and Ray married in June 2025.

“Thank you to Daddy Ray because when he asked me to marry him, he wasn’t just marrying me but also the children. Thank you for being a great father and for truly standing by your commitment,” Zeinab said in her vlog.

Ray, meanwhile, described becoming part of their family and taking on the role of father to Zeinab’s children as a great honor.

“It is an honor. It takes a wonderful woman to allow me to lead and be the head of the family,” the basketball player said.

Zeinab also documented their visit to secure updated birth certificates bearing the Parks surname for the children, as well as their updated passports.

The family of four also visited the National Authority for Child Care, where they rang the Bell of Joy following the completion of the adoption process. / TRC S