Raymart denies accusations from Claudine’s mother

ACTOR Raymart Santiago has broken his silence over accusations made by Inday Barretto, the mother of his former wife Claudine Barretto. Santiago said he had remained quiet for nearly 13 years, allowing due process to take its course, but decided to respond after recent public statements.

He expressed disappointment, particularly for the sake of their child, and denied all allegations made against him. Santiago also urged both parties to refrain from issuing further remarks that could harm their children and families, calling for respect and understanding moving forward. / HBL