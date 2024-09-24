Raymond Alvin Garcia weighs run for Cebu City mayor: Key details and political implications

ACTING Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia is considering running for mayor in the upcoming midterm elections in May 2025. If he decides to run, Garcia has the support of six incumbent city councilors who have publicly aligned with him.
These councilors include Renato "Junjun" Osmeña, Pastor "Jun" Alcover Jr., Rey Gealon, James Anthony Cuenco, Edgardo "Jaypee" Labella II, and Joel Garganera. They were present at the induction ceremony of Garcia’s local political party, Kugi Uswag Sugbo (Kusug), held on September 23, 2024.
Garcia’s father, former mayor Alvin Garcia, led the ceremony.
During a press conference after the event, Garcia shared that the gathering was part of their preparations for the upcoming elections, although he has not yet made an official decision to run for mayor.
The filing of certificates of candidacy (COC) is set for October 1-8, 2024.
Garcia expressed that running for mayor is a significant decision that will require consultation with his family and political leaders. However, the strong backing from the six councilors is likely to influence his choice.
Survey results favor Garcia
Garcia referenced a survey conducted by the RP-Mission and Development Foundation Inc., which ranked him as the leading candidate for the Cebu City mayoral race. He views this as a positive indicator of the public’s confidence in his leadership, particularly in his approach to resolving city issues.
Possible new political alliances
As the election period nears, Garcia hinted at potential new alliances and coalitions within Cebu City’s political landscape. Discussions are ongoing about Kusug forming an alliance with another political party, but Garcia has not disclosed details.
In the previous 2022 elections, Kusug aligned with Mayor Michael Rama’s Partido Barug and Jose Daluz III’s Partido Panaghiusa to form a coalition. Garcia noted that while this coalition has not been formally disbanded, each party has started pursuing its own direction.
Potential showdown with Rama
Garcia’s decision to run for mayor could set the stage for a contest against his former ally, Michael Rama, who is seeking reelection. The two political figures once formed a tandem, but their relationship became strained when Garcia took over as acting mayor following Rama’s preventive suspension in May 2024. Since then, Garcia implemented changes at City Hall that conflicted with Rama’s policies.
Other potential mayoral candidates include Councilor Nestor Archival from Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK), Metropolitan Cebu Water District board chairman Jose Daluz III, and former customs commissioner Yogi Ruiz.
Councilors praise Garcia’s leadership
Several incumbent councilors voiced their support for Garcia, contrasting his leadership style with Rama’s. Cuenco, one of the councilors backing Garcia, said that Garcia’s short tenure as acting mayor has already brought significant improvements to Cebu City.
Cuenco, who had previously announced his retirement from politics, expressed his desire to help ensure the best possible service for Cebu City under Garcia’s leadership.
Alcover also criticized Rama for leaving Partido Barug without consulting his party members, prompting him and others to align with Garcia’s Kusug party. He also noted that some barangay officials were disappointed with Rama’s lack of support during the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, which he claimed damaged Rama’s standing as a leader.
Looking ahead
With the political landscape in Cebu City rapidly shifting, the 2025 elections promise to be a highly competitive race. As Garcia contemplates his candidacy and the formation of new alliances, voters are keenly watching how the dynamics will play out leading up to the filing of candidacies and the official campaign period. (SunStar Cebu)