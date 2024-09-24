Raymond Alvin Garcia weighs run for Cebu City mayor: Key details and political implications

Potential showdown with Rama

Garcia’s decision to run for mayor could set the stage for a contest against his former ally, Michael Rama, who is seeking reelection. The two political figures once formed a tandem, but their relationship became strained when Garcia took over as acting mayor following Rama’s preventive suspension in May 2024. Since then, Garcia implemented changes at City Hall that conflicted with Rama’s policies.

Other potential mayoral candidates include Councilor Nestor Archival from Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK), Metropolitan Cebu Water District board chairman Jose Daluz III, and former customs commissioner Yogi Ruiz.

Councilors praise Garcia’s leadership

Several incumbent councilors voiced their support for Garcia, contrasting his leadership style with Rama’s. Cuenco, one of the councilors backing Garcia, said that Garcia’s short tenure as acting mayor has already brought significant improvements to Cebu City.

Cuenco, who had previously announced his retirement from politics, expressed his desire to help ensure the best possible service for Cebu City under Garcia’s leadership.

Alcover also criticized Rama for leaving Partido Barug without consulting his party members, prompting him and others to align with Garcia’s Kusug party. He also noted that some barangay officials were disappointed with Rama’s lack of support during the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, which he claimed damaged Rama’s standing as a leader.

Looking ahead

With the political landscape in Cebu City rapidly shifting, the 2025 elections promise to be a highly competitive race. As Garcia contemplates his candidacy and the formation of new alliances, voters are keenly watching how the dynamics will play out leading up to the filing of candidacies and the official campaign period. (SunStar Cebu)