Raymond defends accession as mayor

CEBU City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia defended his accession as full-fledged mayor, citing he has followed the rule of law amid questions on his legitimacy.

In a press conference on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, Garcia said there was a vacancy in the Office of the Mayor following the dismissal of Mayor Michael Rama, who was found guilty of nepotism and grave misconduct by the Office of the Ombudsman, after hiring two of his brothers-in-law in City Hall.

With Rama’s dismissal, Garcia assumed the role of the mayor in a full-fledged capacity.

“Ako ra g’yud gisunod ang balaod (I just followed the law). I don’t know where I went wrong,” said Garcia, who is also a lawyer.

On Thursday, Oct. 31, Rama warned Garcia that he would pursue legal action after Garcia assumed the role of mayor, a move Rama questioned as illegitimate.

Rama, who had Garcia as his running mate in the 2022 elections, described Garcia as a “mananapaw” (usurper), to which Garcia refused to comment.

Garcia initially assumed the role of acting mayor after the Ombudsman suspended Rama and other City Hall officials for six months, effective May 8, over allegations of grave misconduct tied to unpaid salaries of four employees.

However, on Oct. 9, Garcia took the oath of office as a full-fledged mayor before Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) 7 Director Leocadio Trovela.

Garcia was elected vice mayor in the May 2022 elections. He garnered the highest vote count at 283,000 votes.

“Judicial relief”

Garcia said Rama has the right to file cases or charges against him and question the validity of his accession; he also said he will answer all allegations at the proper time and proper forum.

With speculations of Rama returning to City Hall on Nov. 10, or the last day of his six-month preventive suspension since May 10, Garcia told the former mayor to seek “judicial relief” from a competent court.

Garcia said he is now the “sitting” incumbent Cebu City mayor based on the rule of law.

On Rama’s son’s appointment

On the other hand, Garcia said he has no problem with the endorsement of Rama’s son Mikel to fill the vacancy left by now Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros in the council.

“Mikel is very qualified as a lawyer. It’s a good thing to have a lawyer in the City Council as one of their tasks is to make legislation,” said Garcia.

Garcia said Mikel’s appointment will be subject to evaluation and confirmation of the DILG up to the Office of the President.

Mikel was endorsed by City Councilor Philipp Zafra to fill in the vacancy in the council.

However, Garcia said he can make nominations of his own in the City Council from other parties, such as the Kusug Party or the BOPK, seeking fairness among political parties in the city.

He even suggested the nomination of incumbent Basak Pardo Barangay Captain Dave Tumulak or former city councilor Jose “Joey” Daluz III, both under the Kusug-Panaghiusa alliance.

“Kung pwede si Mikel nga walay pay experience, kana pa kahang duha (If Mikel, who has no experience, is allowed, then why not those two)?” said Garcia.

Under BOPK, Garcia said he could nominate veteran legislators, such as Jun Gabuya.

“Kining tulo atung i-submit sa (We can submit their names to the) DILG then to the Office of the President then let the President choose,” said Garcia.

Garcia said that if Partido Barug under Team Rama will push for Mikel’s nomination and appointment as city councilor, this will contrast the questions not only of his validity as mayor but also the accession of Hontiveros as a full-fledged vice mayor.

Clarification

Rama earlier clarified he had no hand in the endorsement of his son while adding that he has no interest in it.

Rama said he wants his son to run and win as city councilor instead of being appointed.

Mikel, on the other hand, refused to comment on the endorsement. He is currently included in the lineup of the Partido Barug as a candidate for councilor.

Rama, on Thursday, described Garcia’s accession as “hasty and invalid,” claiming that he was not yet dismissed from service, as he has yet to receive an official copy of the Ombudsman’s decision that includes his dismissal from office and perpetual disqualification from holding public office.

Despite attempts by the Cebu City Police Office to deliver the decision, Rama’s camp refused to accept it, citing the absence of an official representative from the Ombudsman.

Rama’s legal team contacted the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas and the DILG 7, both of which reportedly were unaware of the decision and would need to consult their central offices.

Rama also complained about the “indecent” treatment from the DILG 7.

He said that his police detail was immediately withdrawn after Garcia took his oath of office on Oct. 9. / EHP