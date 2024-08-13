Raymond defends ‘diplomatic approach’

ACTING Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia reiterated how the “diplomacy approach” works in resolving various concerns between the Cebu City Government and the Cebu Provincial Government.

This was his response to the criticism made by preventively suspended Mayor Michael Rama on Monday, Aug. 12, against his relationship with his aunt and Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia.

The acting mayor told SunStar Cebu in a phone interview on Tuesday, Aug. 13, that among these concerns was the decades-delayed 93-1 deal, and if City Hall and the Capitol maintain a good relationship, it will advance the resolution of the problem.

Garcia said the 93-1 deal refers to Cebu City residents occupying several Capitol-owned lots which they were allowed to purchase from the Provincial Government at a fair market value.

“In that sense, they have to work with the Cebu City Government as the conduit together with the Cebu Provincial Government. So, if we do not have a good relationship with the governor and the Provincial Government, we will be sacrificing our Cebu City constituents living in Provincial Government lands,” Garcia said.

He stressed that among his priorities was land security for those without land, particularly 93-1 occupants. “There is a lot at stake here without a good relationship with the governor and the Provincial Government.”

On Thursday, Aug. 8, the acting mayor was seen at the Provincial Building attending a 93-1 deal meeting between the Provincial Government and the beneficiaries.

The Capitol has requested the beneficiaries or occupants of the 93-1 to apply for a loan application with the Pag-Ibig to purchase their occupied lots from the Provincial Government.

Criticism

Last Monday, Rama criticized Governor Garcia for allegedly interfering in the Cebu City Government’s affairs, describing her as a “special consultant” to City Hall under the acting mayor’s leadership.

Rama, who has been serving his six-month suspension since May 10, has been critical of the changes in the policy direction of the City Hall.

He added that the Provincial Government has affected the local autonomy status of Cebu City, emphasizing that even if the city is the capital of Cebu Province, it remains a highly urbanized city.

Acting Mayor Garcia and Rama’s relationship has been in turmoil in recent months.

In the upcoming filing of candidacy in October for the May 2025 national and local elections, Rama earlier expressed his uncertainty about the line-up for his reelection bid.

Rama first announced in February that he would still choose Garcia as his tandem in his reelection bid.

However, Garcia declined to comment on SunStar Cebu’s question on the possibility of a tandem with Rama or his plans for the upcoming election.

It can be recalled that Garcia used a diplomatic approach in dealing with various affairs in the City Hall, especially with the Metropolitan Cebu Water District, the Cebu Port Authority and the Provincial Government, while Rama is serving his preventive suspension.

Rama has disputes with the said agencies and the Capitol.

In recent weeks, Rama has been seen visiting some barangays and initiating conversations with residents.

Last Monday, he said he was able to discuss various concerns and issues of the City down to the sitio-level.