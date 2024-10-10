Raymond Garcia takes over as mayor: Here’s what to expect

ON OCTOBER 9, 2024, Raymond Alvin Garcia was officially sworn in as the mayor of Cebu City. In his first address as the city’s new leader, Garcia laid out his key priorities and shared his plans for the remainder of the unfinished term of dismissed mayor Michael Rama. Here’s a breakdown of what Garcia has in store:

Focus on healthcare and infrastructure

Garcia’s top priorities will be healthcare and infrastructure, with a particular focus on the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC).

He acknowledged that the city’s main health facility has been in poor condition for the past decade, and he aims to complete the remaining floors that are still under construction. Currently, only the first to third floors and the seventh floor are in use.

By completing the hospital, Garcia plans to add more services and ensure the facility can better serve the people of Cebu City.

Socialized housing and other key projects

Garcia also plans to continue several of Rama’s initiatives, including the socialized housing project and the Gubat sa Baha (war against flooding) program.

He emphasized the importance of housing by aligning with the national Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) program, which aims to address the country’s housing backlog.

Garcia highlighted his father’s legacy in Cebu City’s public housing development. Former mayor Alvin Garcia initiated the construction of the city’s first medium-rise buildings (MRBs) in Barangay Sambag 1 25 years ago, an idea that Garcia plans to expand.

Bus Rapid Transit and heritage protection

On the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project, Garcia is working closely with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to ensure that one of the bus stations does not obstruct the view of the Cebu Capitol building, a heritage site.

He likened the situation to the infamous "photobomber" building behind the Rizal Monument in Manila, stressing the importance of preserving Cebu’s cultural landmarks while promoting mass transportation.

A shift from the “Singapore-Like Cebu” vision

Garcia said he will not continue Rama’s “Singapore-like Cebu” vision. Instead, he wants to focus on developing Cebu City based on its own identity and strengths.

“Cebu City is not Singapore,” he said, emphasizing that Cebu has a long history and should not be compared to other cities.

Rama’s vision included making Cebu City “greener,” building more MRBs, modernizing police forces, expanding internet access, and improving the city’s mass transportation system. Garcia, however, feels a new approach is needed.

Budget for 2025

Looking ahead, Garcia aims to propose an annual budget of P18 billion to P20 billion for 2025. He plans to submit the budget proposal to the City Council before October 15, after consulting with department heads.

Relationship with Rama and Vice Mayor Hontiveros

Garcia clarified that he has not spoken to Michael Rama since assuming office.

Rama was dismissed by the Ombudsman in early October after being found guilty of grave misconduct and nepotism. The decision came after a complaint by four City Hall employees over delayed salaries. Rama faces charges of violating the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Despite this, Garcia maintains a working relationship with Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros, an ally of Rama. Garcia said they share the same goals for the city and see no issues in their collaboration. (SunStar Cebu)