Raymond gives oval contractor new extension

AS OCTOBER draws to a close, repairs remain unstarted on the dilapidated track oval at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), despite the mayor’s initial ultimatum.

Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, gave the contractor, SBD Builders, until the first week of November to start the repairs.

If still unfulfilled, Garcia said the city government will be forced to terminate the contract, and no payment will be made.

“If I do not see anything by November, then I will have their contract terminated for breach of the condition of the contract,” said Garcia on Monday, noting that the City government could cite the contractor’s failure to finish the contract as grounds for the termination of the contract.

The contractor requested a month ago to begin repairs in November, according to Garcia.

On Sept. 16, Garcia, along with the contractor and CCSC management, inspected the track oval, focusing on the damaged section.

The City Government has not yet paid the full payment of the P52 million contract between the SBD Builders for the renovation of the track oval.

If the contract is terminated, Garcia said the City government could utilize the remaining amount from the contract cost to rebid the repair of the track oval.

Garcia stated that if the Bids and Awards Committee recommends blacklisting the contractor from future city government contracts, he will take it into consideration; however, the decision will still undergo due process.

He also noted that his decision will factor in the contractor’s ongoing delays, including unfinished work on the bridge in Sitio Candarong, Barangay Pulangbato.

SunStar Cebu reached out to Shaun Doherty for a reaction, but he has yet to comment as of press time.

The repairs to the CCSC track oval were supposed to start immediately after the 2024 Pasigarbo sa Sugbo last August, but it remains stalled as the contractor cited earlier that it has yet to purchase the necessary materials.

The damage at the track oval was discovered before the 2024 Palarong Pambansa, despite the CCSC being closed for more than a year since May 2023 to pave the way for renovation.

With the damages and issues surrounding the track oval before and after the 2024 Palaro emerged, Garcia ordered the contractor to make necessary repairs, to which the contractor agreed.

The contractor explained the damage was evident following the stage preparations before the 2024 Palarong such as scaffoldings and other stage equipment that fell onto the track, leaving marks on its surface.

The track oval remained open, except for portions of the grandstand side, which were cordoned off to restrict public access. / EHP