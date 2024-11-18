Raymond: I'm expecting more cases to come

CEBU City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, who is facing multiple complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman, said he anticipates more cases being filed as the election season approaches.

However, he said the real challenge for the complainants lies in proving the merit of these charges against him.

“I’m expecting more cases to come. Election na man god ron. Nindot kaayo ning kaso-kaso basta election (It’s election season, after all Filing cases during elections is very common). More so, if you want to put the candidate down, you will always file cases,” Garcia told reporters on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024.

“Ang pangutana diha, naa bay unod ang imong kaso (The question is, does your case have merit)?” he added.

When asked if the cases filed against him were politically motivated, Garcia replied by suggesting a closer look at the complainants’ backgrounds.

Garcia is facing multiple complaints, including allegations of nepotism for reportedly hiring his wife, Kate; grave misconduct and usurpation of authority, filed alongside Department of the Interior and Local Government Central Visayas Director Leocadio Trovela, Cebu City Police Office Director Antonietto Cañete, and Cebu City Legal Office head Santiago Ortiz III.

These complaints were filed anonymously.

Cebu City mayoralty aspirant Yogi Filemon Ruiz also filed graft charges against Garcia.

When asked about the grave misconduct and usurpation of authority complaints against him, Garcia stated that filing charges was the “proper” course of action, in contrast to the actions of former city administrator Collin Rosell on Nov. 8. Rosell was subdued by armed police after attempting to forcibly retake his post at City Hall.

“Let the court of law decide on your status as an employee rather than come here and bombard the Office of the Mayor and disrupt the services in City Hall,” said Garcia, referring to Rosell’s action.

Last Nov. 8, Rosell informed City Hall offices that he had returned to his post following the completion of his six-month preventive suspension, which he served alongside dismissed mayor Michael Rama.

Nepotism

Garcia said he has not yet received a copy of the nepotism case filed against him.

“We don’t know who filed, but you know how nepotism is. I never engaged in appointing a relative,” he said.

Garcia said nepotism is a crime committed when the appointing authority appoints a relative as a government employee.

He said he never appointed a relative during his tenure as vice mayor, let alone after assuming the position of city mayor.

Usurpation

Garcia said City Administrator Kristine Marie Batucan has already filed a case against Rosell for usurpation of authority.

Garcia further said that in their view, Rosell’s appointment should have ended with dismissal of Rama. He further said the documents signed by Rosell, which informed the City Council, department heads, and the City Administrator of his return to work, are being used as evidence to support the case for usurpation of authority.

Police tightened security at City Hall after Rosell caused a commotion, but Garcia stated on Monday that he and the police no longer felt there was a threat.

Rama’s dismissal stemmed from a finding that Rama appointed his wife’s two brothers to City Hall positions, violating civil service regulations.

Before Rama was dismissed, the Ombudsman issued a preventive suspension order against him and seven other city officials, including Rosell, last May 8.

This six-month suspension stemmed from allegations that the officials failed to disburse salaries to four city employees for a period of 10 months.

The dismissal order from the Ombudsman came before the preventive suspension expired on Nov. 8. / JPS