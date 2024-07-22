Raymond, Jonas give Marcos high marks

CEBU City’s Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia rates President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s third State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday, July 22, 2024, 10 out of 10.

“Everything that he said in his Sona was very applicable to the problems in the local government units (LGUs),” Garcia said in a phone interview.

He pointed to the President’s plan to work with LGUs to develop Super Health Centers, as well as address irrigation.

“If we can impound water through funding coming from the National Government, then that will also help in the flood problems in the city,” he said.

Garcia described Marcos’ Sona as comprehensive and detailed, saying it outlined a lot of problems that LGUs are facing.

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes echoed Garcia’s sentiment, adding that he found the Sona to be “very realistic.”

“It is also a promise of the things that we can expect from this administration in the years to come,” he added.

But Niño Olayvar, a political science professor at the University of San Carlos, said the Sona mainly highlighted national issues like the dispute at the West Philippine Sea and the ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators.

He said Marcos failed to mention the economic sector, particularly the drop in the Filipinos’ purchasing power due to inflation.

He said that although the President mentioned other important issues the country is facing, the latter should have opened up about the recent status of the economy.

Olayvar pointed out that the Sona should not only focus on positive accomplishments, but also acknowledge other realities.

Ryan Dave Rayla, a political science professor at the University of San Jose-Recoletos, said Marcos should have been more specific about how his administration’s achievements have contributed to the standard of living of Filipinos.

“Have these translated into tangible outcomes for the masses? Has inflation been tackled? If so, there should have been a rise in purchasing power, instead inflation to eat away at individual savings and family income,” he said.

A barangay service point office from Kamagayan, Cebu City hoped the President tackled the high price of rice.

“It would have been nice if the price of rice went down considering times are very hard right now,” Jovanie Jaca said in Cebuano.

However, a senior citizen, who asked not to be named, gave the President’s Sona an eight out of 10 score, saying the Marcos administration was able to address the needs of the elderly and persons with disability by raising discount rates.

Hours before Marcos delivered his Sona, local progressive groups also staged a rally march from the Fuente Osmeña Circle to Colon St. to amplify their call for reforms.

Joined by members from various sectors, the protestors marched along Osmeña Blvd. and stopped in front of the Police Regional Office 7 where they called for justice on the many cases of warrantless and unjust arrest and individuals from the bloody “war on drugs” of former president Rodrigo Duterte leading to the Marcos administration.

The main program was held in the front of a mall on Colon St., where representatives from different groups aired out their concerns.

Calls for the dissolution of Charter change and political dynasties, climate action, total ban on Pogo operations, the looming price hike of commodities and provision of better job opportunities were among them.

They called on Marcos Jr. to halt the phaseout of traditional jeepneys and to create better oil regulation policies amid the rising prices of gasoline.

The groups also criticized Marcos’ promise of “unity” amid issues of a growing gap in his relationship with Vice President Sara Duterte who recently resigned as secretary of the Department of Education.

They called out the Marcos administration for pushing policies that simplify the entry of foreign business entities in the country.

Among the progressive groups that joined the rally were members of the Kabataan Party-list, Anakbayan, Piston Cebu, Bayan Muna Party-list, Selda, KMP Cebu, Pamana Sugbo, AMA-Sugbo KMU, Partido Lakas ng Masa, Sentro, Bag-ong Sidlak, NUPL-Cebu, Alsa Kontraktuwal, International Transportworkers Federation, Partido Manggagawa, UPS, Association of Dismissed Workers, Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino–Cebu, Lupa Pilipinas and Youth for Nationalism Democracy. / JPS, CAV, CDF / GREZEL BALBUTIN, FRED LEANDER BALDOS AND JERRY YUBAI, VSU INTERN AND RACHEL GABIOLA AND JOBETH HUSAY, NWSSU INTERN