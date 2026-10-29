Raymond Lauchengco reveals he once dated Regine Velasquez

At a press conference for his We Built This City concert in Manila, ’80s OPM hitmaker Raymond Lauchengco revealed that he once went on a date with singer Regine Velasquez, according to a report by PEP.

“Yes. I went out on a date with her once. Because I just fell so much in love with her voice, you know,” Lauchengco said.

What made the date memorable was the presence of Regine’s father, Gerry Velasquez, who passed away in 2014.

“Mang Gerry was the third wheel. That’s why I love the guy. He’s the sweetest. You know...” Lauchengco recalled.

The three had dinner at Bistro Lorenzo before watching the musical “Evita” at Rizal Theater, now the site of Ayala Center, sometime in the late 1980s. Lauchengco admitted, however, that he was unsure whether Regine still remembered their date.

“The last thing Mang Gerry said to me was, ‘Son, next time, it’ll be our treat,’” he shared.

Lauchengco is now married to Mia Angela Rocha, with whom he has two children. / TRC