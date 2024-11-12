Raymond wants state of emergency declared in Pulangbato

CEBU City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia concurred with the calls for the declaration of a state of emergency in Barangay Pulangbato to expedite the completion of the unfinished bridge project and avoid accidents.

In a press conference on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, Garcia said he was waiting for the Cebu City Council to approve the request of the Pulangbato Barangay Council for the declaration of a state of emergency in the mountain village.

Last Nov. 6, the Barangay Council endorsed a barangay resolution to the City Council urging for the declaration of a state of emergency in their barangay, including the termination of the contract of the project’s contractor due to negative slippage of 63.98 percent.

The contract for the P24 million reinforced deck girder bridge construction project at Sitio Candarong to Tanay Road in Pulangbato was awarded to SBD Builders. However, the project remains unfinished, more than a month since the extended deadline set last Sept. 30.

Garcia said that once the resolution is approved, the appropriation of funds to be used for finishing the bridge can be expedited.

He also said the bridge has to be completed as soon as possible because motorists are forced to use alternative roads which may cause accidents.

Garcia added that the termination of the contract of the contractor has yet to be finalized as he has not yet received the documents.

Last Oct. 9, Garcia announced that he was considering terminating the contract with SBD Builders after he visited the area and found no workers in sight despite delays.

In last week’s regular session, City Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera revealed that the contract with the SBD Builders was terminated due to several infirmities, delays, and incompatibility in the mode of the implementation of the project.

However, Shaun Doherty, owner of the SBD Builders told SunStar Cebu that their contract was not terminated but was not extended by the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW).

He added that the DEPW’s mode of implementation of the project did not align with the current situation of the area leading to delays in the civil works.

Unsafe road

In a separate phone interview on Tuesday, Nov. 12, Pulangbato Barangay Captain John Barry Miñoza told SunStar Cebu that the bridge is important as it not only connects the Pulangbato residents to Barangays Pit-os and Talamban, to the downtown area, but also the residents from adjacent mountain barangays of Guba, Agsungot, and Sirao.

Miñoza said the alternative road which was a makeshift road at the bed of the Butuanon River along the unfinished bridge posed danger to the motorists, particularly during heavy rains and strong currents.

“A lot of motorcycle riders have already lost balance while traversing the makeshift road, and most of them were habal-habal (motorcycle taxis),” said Miñoza.

“So far, no incidents resulting in deaths have been recorded; however, we do not have to wait for an accident to happen to take action,” he added.

He said most accidents resulted in minor injuries and scratches, but there was one motorcycle rider who had fractured bones when he fell out of balance.

At times when the alternative road is impassable, the motorists and residents have to go up to Barangay Binaliw then Agsungot before going down to Guba and Pulangbato.

The route not only wastes the residents’ time and resources but also exposes them to danger as the mountain barangays would have landslides during heavy downpour.

Another makeshift footbridge also posed risks to the crossing pedestrians, said Miñoza, as the bridge which is made of bamboo has already shown signs of wear and tear and might collapse soon.

He already told the DEPW to address the concern immediately as this footbridge serves as the access route for Pulangbato residents, including students going to the city center and schools.

Miñoza urged both the City Council and Mayor Garcia to expedite the finishing of the bridge.

The unfinished bridge was supposed to replace the old steel bridge that was severely damaged due to Typhoon Odette (Rai) in December 2021, and it was supposed to be completed within 240 calendar days from Sept. 15, 2023. / EHP