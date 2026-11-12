Raymundo takes over as chief of CV police

POLICE Brig. Gen. Rogelio Raymundo Jr. assumed command of Police Regional Office 7 (PRO-7) on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, replacing Brig. Gen. Arnold Abad, who led the Central Visayas police force for nearly seven months.

Raymundo, a member of the Philippine National Police Academy Class of 1995, previously served as director of the PNP Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Canine Group.

In his first message as regional director, Raymundo urged PRO-7 personnel to uphold the leadership priorities of PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., emphasizing effective, honest and accountable police service.

Raymundo said he was familiar with Central Visayas, having previously served in Negros Oriental when the province was still under PRO-7’s jurisdiction.

He recalled that his assignment taught him the realities of provincial policing and the importance of maintaining strong relationships with communities.

“Never did I imagine that after all these years, I would be entrusted with leading the same regional office,” Raymundo said.

The turnover ceremony was presided over by Police Lt. Gen. Wilson Joseph Lopez, deputy chief of the PNP for administration, who represented Nartatez.

Lopez commended Abad for overseeing security operations during the recently concluded Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit, which he said proceeded without security-related incidents.

In his farewell message, Abad said effective leadership meant uniting personnel toward a common goal while upholding the PNP’s standards and values.

“Serving as Regional Director of Police Regional Office 7 has been a meaningful chapter in my policing journey, marked by challenges, accomplishments, and the firm dedication of the men and women of Team PRO7,” Abad said.

Lopez said Abad would be temporarily assigned to the Office of the PNP Chief while awaiting his next assignment. / AYB