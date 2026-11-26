Kapuso stars Rayver Cruz and Julie Anne San Jose are officially engaged.

In a video Rayver uploaded on Instagram on Nov. 23, the actor was seen proposing to the singer-actress in front of their family members and close friends.

The proposal took place during the celebration of their fifth anniversary.

“This is such a big day, of course. I feel nervous and excited. I know you have no idea what is about to happen. I’ve been feeling nervous for several days, but as the big day gets closer, I become even more excited,” Rayver said in his prerecorded message.

“I realized that we have been together for five years. So, this anniversary feels more special. In a way, you wouldn’t expect me to propose because whenever we celebrate our anniversary, we usually keep things simple and are already happy with something like a movie date together. It feels different when the moment is approaching and you are about to ask for the hand of the person you love. Hopefully, she cries tears of joy and gives me her sweet yes,” he added.

Julie Anne appeared surprised when Rayver led her to another section of the restaurant, where their family members and close friends were waiting.

“I just want to say that I love you so much, and I mean it when I say that I will love you forever, if you will let me. Ms. Julie Anne San Jose, will you marry me?” Rayver asked.

“Oh my God, is this real?” Julie Anne exclaimed before giving Rayver her sweet “yes” and embracing him. / TRC S