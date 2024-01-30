Razon-Led ICTSI to develop, operate Iloilo Commercial Port

THE Philippine Ports Authority has awarded International Container Terminal Services Inc. with a 25-year contract to develop and operate the Iloilo Commercial Port Complex (ICPC).

ICPC has 627 meters of operational quay length and 20 hectares of land for container and general cargo storage, warehousing, and other cargo-handling activities.

Upon signing of the contract, ICTSI will focus on improving terminal productivity and service quality by investing in the development and rehabilitation of the terminal infrastructure and the deployment of cargo-handling equipment.

ICTSI will begin operations of the facility upon contract signing and PPA’s issuance of the Notice to Proceed.