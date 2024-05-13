Razon's ICTSI invests in new container terminal in Batangas

INTERNATIONAL Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) is building a new international container terminal in Bauan, Batangas, Philippines.

The new terminal will be the largest privately funded marine terminal investment in the country’s history and will ultimately be the second-largest container facility after the Manila International Container Terminal in the Port of Manila.

The terminal will deliver over two million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit) of capacity at an estimated total investment of US$800 million.

Upon completion, the terminal’s first two phases will feature a 900-meter quay and at least 8 ship-to-shore gantry cranes.

With design and engineering studies well underway, ICTSI will begin construction of Phase 1 in the first quarter of 2025; with Phase 2 to follow as required by demand.

With the first berth scheduled for completion by the end of 2027, the terminal will become a catalyst for economic growth across Southern Luzon, creating jobs and accelerating regional development.

The terminal is also expected to play a role in providing the marine handling needs required by the country’s renewable energy transition strategy for Southern Luzon. / PR