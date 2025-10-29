RCBC 9-month profit up 32% on strong lending, fees

RIZAL Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) said its unaudited consolidated net income rose 32 percent to P8.2 billion in the first nine months of 2025, driven by a 24 percent increase in core revenues.

The bank’s net interest income grew 32 percent to P40.8 billion, supported by an 86-basis-point rise in net interest margin to 4.68 percent.

RCBC said gross customer loans expanded 13 percent, led by a 33 percent jump in higher-yielding consumer loans, which now make up 46 percent of its portfolio.

Receivables from credit cards and personal loans surged 38 percent, while auto and housing loans rose 29 percent.

Fee income climbed 25 percent to P7.8 billion, boosted by credit card, loan, and bancassurance transactions.

Return on equity stood at 6.94 percent, while return on assets reached 0.84 percent. / KOC