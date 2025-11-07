RCR revenues surge 30% in 9 months on mall infusion

RL COMMERCIAL REIT Inc. (RCR), the Philippines’ largest real estate investment trust by geographic reach, said Friday its unaudited revenues jumped 30 percent to P7.66 billion in the first nine months of 2025, boosted by the infusion of nine lifestyle malls from sponsor Robinsons Land Corp. and a 96 percent occupancy rate.

Third-quarter revenues rose 31 percent quarter-on-quarter to P3.07 billion following the property-for-share swap approved by the SEC in September.

RCR remains debt-free, with total assets at P145.71 billion and shareholders’ equity at P140.64 billion. The board declared a P0.106 per-share cash dividend for the third quarter, payable Dec. 2. RCR’s market capitalization stood at P141.92 billion as of Sept. 30. / KOC