RD sues assistant for usurpation, graft

LAND Transportation Office (LTO) 7 Director Glen Galario has filed a complaint with the Office of the Ombudsman against his assistant regional director, Arturo Apolinar, for alleged irregularities in the disposal of impounded vehicles.

In his 13-page affidavit, Galario accused Apolinar of usurping authority by allegedly signing and approving a Notice of Award on Feb. 17, 2025, in favor of E&J Scrap Metal Wholesaling. The award covered 37 four-wheeled vehicles and 114 motorcycles, sold for P230,000 in total.

Galario said Apolinar had no authority to issue the document, adding that the power to sign a Notice of Award rests solely with the regional director. He said that Apolinar’s role as chairman of the Regional Disposal Committee was limited to recommending actions, not approving them.

“The act of signing the Notice of Award constitutes a clear case of usurpation of authority or official functions,” Galario said in his affidavit.

Galario also cited a conflict of interest, as Apolinar both recommended and signed the award.

The complaint alleges that E&J Scrap Metal Wholesaling gained “an unwanted benefit and advantage” because the transaction was “manifestly and grossly disadvantageous to the government,” lacking a proper valuation or market study. The payment was reportedly delivered by a staff member under Apolinar, raising suspicions of personal interest.

Galario has asked the Ombudsman to hold Apolinar liable for violating the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and Article 177 of the Revised Penal Code on usurpation of authority. He is also seeking sanctions for grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of public service. / EHP