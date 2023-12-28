RDC 7 advances initiatives in final 2023 council meeting

THE Regional Development Council (RDC) 7 has pledged to strengthen its relationship with the local government units (LGUs) throughout Central Visayas to achieve the region’s medium-term development plan for 2023-2028.

The council, during its last full council meeting for 2023, passed several resolutions, endorsing the PalengQR Ph Plus Program of each LGU, optimization of e-ticketing and cashless transactions in all ports in the region, and the establishment of the Department of Water Resources and Water Regulatory Commission.

RDC 7 Chairperson and Bohol Gov. Erico Aristotle Aumentado, during the fourth quarter full council meeting held at the Ceremonial Hall of the Bohol Provincial Capitol on Dec. 7, 2023, said the council will focus on its effort to address devolution gaps and challenges so it will strengthen its relationship with LGUs.

These include working with the regional line agencies, district representatives, and the private sector to achieve the Central Visayas Regional Development Plan (CVRDP) 2023-2028 goal.

The CVRDP 2023-2028, launched last Aug. 8, contained the council’s various strategic approaches to achieve poverty reduction, economic growth, boosted employment rates, and combating inflation in Central Visayas.

The meeting was attended by Negros Oriental Gov. Manuel Sagarbarria, Tagbilaran City Mayor Jane Censoria-Cajes Yap, Cebu Provincial Board Member Glen Anthony Soco, regional directors from various regional line agencies, and private sector representatives.

Approved resolutions

During the meeting, the council approved several critical resolutions to expedite CVRDP 2023-2028 implementation.

These include the proposed transfer of the budget for the Tourism Road Infrastructure Program and the Roads Leveraging Linkages of Industry and Trade from the Department of Public Works and Highways to the Department of Tourism and Department of Trade and Industry. The council deemed this move as crucial for the development of infrastructures and support systems that will connect tourist sites and business hubs in the Philippines.

The council passed a resolution mandating the inclusion of the Pang-agraryong Tulay para sa Bagong Bayanihan ng mga Magsasaka Bridges Program in the Regional Development Investment Program 2023-2028. This program aims to ease mobility and provide logistical support to agrarian reform communities through the construction of vital bridges and roads.

The council also passed a resolution for the LGUs’ adoption of the PalengQR Ph Plus Program, and another resolution to streamline the e-ticketing and cashless transactions in all ports of Central Visayas.

It urged the LGUs with ports to pass ordinances requiring shipping companies to adopt electronic ticketing and cashless transactions as these promote fast, efficient, transparent, people-centered and innovative transactions in the region’s seaports.

The council also approved a resolution promoting the creation of the Department of Water Resources and Water

Regulatory Commission. Other critical resolutions that were approved by the council included those that seek funds for the Panglao-Tagbilaran City Offshore Bridge Connector Project; the formulation of the Regional ICT (information and communication technology) Roadmap for 2024-2028; the localization of the Magna Carta of the Poor; and the strengthening of Local School Boards.

The council also approved the proposed permanent housing projects for Typhoon Odette Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Efforts for Cebu Province, and the creation of plantilla positions for gender and development coordinators in government agencies, including their regional offices, among others.