RDC 7 backs construction of Hall of Justice at SRP

THE Regional Development Council in Central Visayas (RDC 7) has approved a resolution requesting the Supreme Court to fast-track the construction of a permanent, disaster-resilient Hall of Justice at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City.

The resolution was endorsed during the RDC 7 second quarter full council meeting on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at the Danao Civic Center.

The proposed facility, which will be built on a donated lot within the SRP, will serve as a permanent judicial complex, ending the displacement of local courts.

Designed to withstand earthquakes and other natural hazards, it will house various courts and justice agencies in one location to improve accessibility and efficiency. (CDF)