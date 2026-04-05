RDC 7 greenlights P97B budget for 2027

THE REGIONAL Development Council (RDC) 7 approved budget proposals for 40 agencies and endorsed key regional initiatives during its first quarter full council meeting for 2026 on March 30 in Mandaue City.

Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, who chairs the council, led the session where members noted that only P19.9 billion — about a fifth of the region’s proposed P97.21 billion 2027 budget — is for infrastructure. This figure sits below the P69.67 billion set aside for social services.

The proposed budget aligns with Executive Order 82, series of 2025, and National Budget Memorandum 156. The council will submit the proposal to national agencies for consolidation into the 2027 General Appropriations Act.

Data from the Department of Economy, Planning and Development (DepDev) 7 showed social development accounts for the largest share at P69.67 billion. Infrastructure follows at P19.9 billion, economic development at P4.78 billion, development administration at P1.61 billion and environment and natural resources at P1.25 billion.

Employment concerns

During the meeting, Department of Labor and Employment 7 Director Roy Buenafe linked employment trends to infrastructure spending. He cited slow project implementation as a factor in job losses.

“Last quarter sa 2025 ubos kaayo ang employment rate,” Buenafe said. “Nisaka ang unemployment, nisaka ang underemployment. It’s because niubos atong pag-implement sa infrastructure project. Dako kaayo siya og epekto ngadto sa employment.”

Buenafe stressed the need to accelerate infrastructure rollout to boost job generation.

“So, this time we have to accelerate more of our infrastructure projects to accelerate more employment,” he said.

After the presentation, Baricuatro asked Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 7 Director Simon Arias to fast-track infrastructure projects in the region.

Rising demand

The smaller allocation for infrastructure comes as the region faces pressure to address transport congestion, improve inter-island connectivity and fast-track mobility projects, including mass transport systems and port developments.

The council endorsed priority projects for national approval, including the Lapu-Lapu City Coastal Road Project and the relocation of the Regional Technical and Vocational Education and Training Innovation Center in Central Visayas.

The RDC 7 also approved the creation of a Regional Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Committee to fast-track locally initiated PPP projects. Additionally, the council backed the establishment of a Visayas regional office of the Department of Transportation to strengthen regional planning.

Inflationary risks

DepDev 7 flagged rising inflation as a risk to infrastructure development. Senior economic specialist Raffy Dave Boyles said Central Visayas recorded the highest inflation rate among all regions for two consecutive months, reaching six percent in February and 5.6 percent in January.

Boyles said rising fuel prices drive up construction costs for cement, steel and asphalt.

“To mitigate impacts, variation orders will be applied to contracts,” Boyles said.

DepDev 7 projections showed diesel prices could peak at P120.26 per liter in April before easing to P97.73 in May.

Global tensions

Boyles warned that geopolitical tensions involving the US, Israel and Iran could dampen investor confidence.

“Foreign investors will likely adopt a wait-and-see approach, while local investors may pause capital expenditures if interest rates increase,” Boyles said.

He said businesses may resort to cost-cutting measures, including reduced working hours and hiring freezes. As of January 2026, the Central Visayas unemployment rate stood at 5.8 percent.

Higher operational costs could slow manufacturing output and disrupt supply chains.

“Some shipping companies are already imposing hikes and reducing vessel trips. This might escalate supply crunches, further driving up commodity prices,” Boyles said.

Policy push

The RDC endorsed policy reforms aimed at strengthening governance. These include support for House Bill 4018, which proposes an equitable regional share in the national budget.

The council also called for the passage of the Cadena Act, the creation of an Independent People’s Commission and the institutionalization of local housing boards.

The council formalized collaboration by signing a memorandum of agreement for the Regional Inter-Agency Committee under the Philippine Community Resilience Project of Social Welfare and Development 7.

RDC 7 emphasized that aligning regional priorities will be critical to securing National Government funding and sustaining development in Central Visayas. / CDF