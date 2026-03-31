RDC 7 pushes for regional DOTr to speed up major projects

THE Regional Development Council in Central Visayas (RDC 7) is moving to cut red tape. In its first full meeting of the year, the council approved a request for the National Government to establish a dedicated Department of Transportation (DOTr) regional office for the Visayas.

The goal is to reduce delays caused by centralized decision-making. By bringing decision-makers closer to the region, local officials hope to accelerate long-delayed projects that affect daily travel and commerce.

Breaking the Manila bottleneck

Many local transportation projects face delays because they are managed through offices in Manila. A regional DoTr office would help Central Visayas speed up five flagship projects:

Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) : A system designed to modernize Cebu City’s busy roads.

New Cebu International Container Port : A project to move cargo more efficiently and boost maritime trade.

Bohol-Panglao International Airport : Upgrades to support the recovery of tourism.

Cebu Public Transport Modernization : A plan to upgrade older public utility vehicles and improve commuter routes.

Cebu Urban MRT Central Line: A major rail line intended to ease traffic congestion in Metro Cebu.

Faster travel and safer streets

The council is also seeking faster action on the Lapu-Lapu Coastal Road Project. It has asked the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to advance the proposal to help secure the billions of pesos needed for construction. The road is seen as a key response to heavy traffic in Mactan.

Infrastructure is not limited to major highways. The RDC 7 also approved a P6.5-million street lighting project for the town of Medellin. The project uses a policy under which communities that host energy facilities receive a direct share of electricity sales. Officials said the street lights are intended to improve safety and support economic activity in rural areas at night.

What this means for the future

This move signals a shift toward greater regional autonomy, with more decision-making placed closer to the communities affected by major infrastructure projects.

If the national government signs an executive order creating the regional office, it could mark a turning point. It would help bridge the gap between national policy and local needs, potentially speeding up the development of roads, ports and rail systems in Central Visayas./CDF, ANV