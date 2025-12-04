RDC 7 urges DPWH: Pursue dam studies

THE Regional Project Monitoring Committee (RPMC) of the Regional Development Council (RDC) 7 has asked the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Central Visayas to proceed with feasibility studies and detailed engineering designs for proposed dams in Metro Cebu. During its fourth-quarter meeting at the Capitol building on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, the committee also recommended revisiting and updating the 2017 Metro Cebu Integrated Flood Control and Drainage System Master Plan to address the region’s severe flooding issues.

A HISTORY OF DELAYS. This move stems from a review of the 2017 master plan, which revealed significant gaps in implementation over the last several years. Anthony Noel of the RDC 7’s Infrastructure Development Committee reported that the DPWH 7 has completed only a fraction of the planned flood control structures.

According to official data, while 64 percent of proposed revetments (river walls) have been built, only 27.24 percent of drainage systems are constructed. Most critically, none of the proposed dams or retention basins intended to hold back storm water have been implemented to date.

ARGUMENT FOR DAMS. The urgency to build these structures is backed by new data regarding typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi). Dr. Danilo Jaque of HydroNet Consultants presented an assessment showing that the implementation of the master plan could have drastically changed the outcome of the recent storm.

Simulations indicated that if the proposed dams — specifically Mananga II, Cotcot and Butuanon — had been operational, they could have held up to 21 million cubic meters of water per day. This retention capacity would have significantly reduced inundation and damage during the typhoon, which dumped over 183 millimeters of rainfall in less than 10 hours.

WHY IT HASN’T HAPPENED. Despite the clear need for infrastructure, the DPWH 7 points to logistical and social challenges on the ground. DPWH Planning and Design Division Chief Nonato Paylado explained that delays are largely driven by issues regarding informal settler families and the expansion of built-up areas not covered in the original 2017 plan.

Paylado said flood control projects, particularly in the Mananga area, cannot proceed without the cooperation of local government units to relocate residents who lack formal land titles. He noted that officials must work closely on relocating these settlers to allow for the smooth implementation of civil works.

NEW APPROACH: NATURE-BASED SOLUTIONS. Beyond concrete dams and drainage, there is a push for a “balanced” approach to flood control. The RPMC has recommended that the DPWH 7 incorporate nature-based solutions into their standard infrastructure designs.

Environment Committee chairman Aurelio Salgados welcomed this move, noting that natural elements like mangroves can act as seawalls against storm surges. The DPWH expressed openness to this, citing existing projects that have already integrated bamboo-based materials to enhance flood mitigation.

WHAT’S NEXT. The DPWH 7 intends to work with its central office to prepare the terms of reference and detailed engineering designs for the four dams, including Lusaran, aiming for submission in the first and second quarters of 2026.

The Cebu Provincial Government has been requested to fund these feasibility studies, with technical procurement expected in the first quarter of 2026. Furthermore, the master plan itself will be updated to reflect drastic changes in land use and rainfall patterns since 2017, ensuring future projects are based on current realities. / DPC