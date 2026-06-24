RDC targets 10.5% poverty incidence for Central Visayas by 2028

REGIONAL Development Council Central Visayas (RDC 7) chairperson, Governor Pamela Baricuatro, outlined the region's 2028 statistical targets during her first State of the Region Address (Sora) at the Danao City Civic Center on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

The RDC aims to lower the poverty incidence in the region to 10.5 percent by 2028, down from 17.3 percent in 2023.

Additional targets include accelerating Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) growth to between 6.3 percent and 7.5 percent by 2028, up from 3.7 percent in 2025.

Meanwhile, the 2025 inflation rate stood at 2.5 percent, remaining within the region's target range of two to four percent.

The 2025 unemployment rate was recorded at 3.8 percent, with a 2028 target of 4.5 to five percent.

"These are not merely targets on paper," Baricuatro said.

“They are commitments to every Central Visayan that growth will be felt more broadly, opportunities will be more accessible, and progress will translate into a better quality of life for all,” she added. (CDF)