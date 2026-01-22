Real estate agents arrested for ‘reselling’ client’s property

POLICE arrested two real estate agents after they allegedly attempted to resell a client’s property for P3 million and pawned his documents without permission.

The suspects, identified as April Jed Decena, 40, and Filton Lumasag, 55, both residents of Sto. Niño Village, were apprehended in an entrapment operation inside a mall in Barangay Luz on

Jan. 16, 2026.

The victim, a 30-year-old businessman identified as “Benjie,” told Mabolo police that he paid the suspects P200,000 in November last year to process the transfer of a land title under his name.

However, Benjie discovered on Jan. 15 that the suspects had listed his property for sale on Facebook for P3 million.

He later learned that the suspects had also used his land as collateral for a P400,000 loan from a lending company.

In coordination with the police, the victim used a dummy Facebook account to pose as a buyer and arranged a meeting with the suspects.

Upon arrest, authorities recovered several falsified identification cards from the duo.

The suspects face charges of Estafa and Falsification of Public Documents. / AYB