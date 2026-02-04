Real estate group seeks deeper dialogue with new regulators

THE Accredited Real Estate Salespersons of the Philippines (Acres) has welcomed the newly appointed members of the Professional Regulatory Board of Real Estate Service (PRBRES), raising expectations for a more consultative regulatory approach as the Philippine property sector continues to expand.

The appointments were formalized during an oath-taking ceremony administered by the Professional Regulatory Commission on Dec. 17, 2025, at its headquarters in Manila.

The new board is chaired by Ofelia Binag, with members Cecilynne Andrade, Maria Teresita Canlas, Jessie B. Doctolero and Estelita Patdu.

Evolving needs

Acres national president Chris Malazarte said the board’s blend of regulatory, academic and public-sector experience positions it to address evolving needs across the real estate workforce, including salespersons, brokers, appraisers and consultants.

“We see an opportunity for deeper dialogue and more balanced regulation that reflects the realities on the ground,” Malazarte said, adding that the group expects stronger engagement between regulators and practitioners.

Canlas was recently in Cebu to attend the annual PropTech Hackathon 2026, an event that showcased technology-driven solutions for property services. The competition underscored the growing role of digital platforms and data tools in brokerage, valuation and project marketing in one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing urban property markets.

On the sidelines of the event, Canlas also met with local brokers and salespersons for discussions that industry leaders said could help clarify regulatory guidelines and strengthen coordination between the board and private associations.

Malazarte said Acres expects the new board to pursue policies that uphold professional standards while enabling innovation and broader participation, a balance the group views as increasingly critical as property activity spreads beyond major cities to emerging regional hubs. / KOC