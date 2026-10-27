Real estate, infrastructure key to tourism growth

TOURISM development in the Philippines should extend beyond hotels and resorts to include real estate, transport, utilities and integrated lifestyle destinations to attract higher-value visitors and generate broader economic benefits, property entrepreneur Robbie Antonio said.

Antonio said developers and investors should view tourism as a long-term investment opportunity that combines property development, hospitality, technology and infrastructure, as the country seeks to increase the economic value generated by visitor spending.

Tourism directly contributed 8.1 percent of the Philippine economy, equivalent to P2.27 trillion, in 2025 and supported an estimated 7.7 million jobs.

However, inbound tourism spending fell 6.4 percent to P698.46 billion, highlighting the need to attract higher-spending visitors and improve tourism infrastructure.

“The Philippines must project more than beauty,” Antonio said. “We must show we’re ready with reliable systems, modern architecture and thriving business centers. That’s how we build confidence in the country.”

He said the country’s natural attractions remain a competitive advantage, but travelers also consider connectivity, reliable utilities, mobility, safety and service quality when choosing destinations.

The approach would require closer coordination between property development and supporting infrastructure, allowing destinations to offer a wider range of experiences while meeting the needs of visitors, investors and local communities.

Land banks seen as strategic assets

Antonio said land banks could serve as strategic assets for tourism development, giving developers the flexibility to build destinations in phases, respond to changing travel preferences and coordinate projects with transport links, utilities and surrounding communities.

He identified sports tourism, wellness and lifestyle developments as potential uses for large land holdings.

Sports-oriented developments could include training facilities, recreation areas, competition venues and event infrastructure, attracting athletes, teams and spectators while generating visitor demand beyond traditional peak seasons.

Wellness developments, meanwhile, could combine retreats, fitness facilities, preventive health programs and nature-based activities to encourage longer stays and higher-value travel. Careful

planning could also help preserve natural landscapes and manage the environmental impact of tourism.

Integrated lifestyle destinations could bring together residential properties, hotels, restaurants, retail establishments, cultural attractions and public spaces, creating environments that serve both visitors and local residents throughout the year.

These developments could also expand tourism beyond short-term visits by creating destinations where people can live, work and spend leisure time, Antonio said.

He emphasized the importance of phased development and careful land allocation rather than maximizing construction, allowing projects to adapt to changing market demand while balancing commercial returns, visitor experience and environmental protection.

Infrastructure integration

Tourism’s performance also depends on sectors beyond hospitality, including transport, digital infrastructure, energy, local services and workforce skills.

The World Bank’s latest Philippines Economic Update projects economic growth of 5.3 percent in 2026 and identifies tourism as one of the sectors that could benefit from greater investment, improved connectivity and more efficient regulation.

For developers, integrating these elements into tourism planning could help create destinations that remain competitive as visitor preferences evolve, while expanding opportunities for local businesses and communities.

The broader objective, Antonio said, is to develop tourism destinations that generate lasting economic value, support local livelihoods and protect the resources on which the industry depends. / KOC