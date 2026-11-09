Real-time river monitors go up in Mandaue, Liloan, Consolacion

THREE areas in Cebu severely affected by typhoon Tino on Nov. 4, 2025, now have a flood early warning system. It monitors rainfall and river levels in real time to help communities prepare for flooding and evacuate.

The system was installed in Mandaue City, Consolacion and Liloan through a partnership between the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) and South Korea’s National Disaster Management Research Institute (NDMI).

It covers the Butuanon River in Mandaue, the Cansaga River in Consolacion and the Cotcot River in Liloan. NDMI senior research officer Chihun Lee said the project features sirens designed to warn residents of flooding and give them time to reach safer areas.

Lessons from Tino

Pagasa administrator Nathaniel Servando recalled how Tino exposed communities’ vulnerability to extreme weather during the turnover on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. The typhoon struck Cebu in 2025 and killed 143 people.

“That experience reinforced a very important lesson; we cannot prevent natural hazards from happening, but through Science, technology, preparedness and timely warnings, we can significantly reduce the impacts and save lives,” Servando said.

Future expansion

Pagasa Hydro-Meteorology Division Weather Services chief Socrates Paat Jr. said the South Korean-funded initiative runs from 2026 to 2030. It prioritizes areas based on their vulnerability to flooding and the effects of previous typhoons.

Expansion from 2027 to 2030 will cover Cebu City, Talisay City, Minglanilla, Carcar City, Barili, Balamban and Pinamungajan based on the project overview.

Pagasa Visayas Chief Alfredo Quiblat Jr. said earlier projects began in Dumanjug and Toledo City in 2022 and expanded to Argao and Danao City in 2023.

Quiblat said Cebu City is scheduled for implementation in 2027 because its urban environment requires an assessment different from the topographic analysis used in rural areas.

Local readiness

Installation in Mandaue, Consolacion and Liloan began in October and was completed in November. Local personnel responsible for activating warnings and relaying alerts also received training and drills.

Quiblat said localized and real-time data would improve flood forecasting. Servando urged local governments to ensure proper system operation, strengthen coordination and issue prompt warnings.

Consolacion Mayor Teresa “Nene” Alegado said the equipment was provided at no cost to the local government. Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said it would help monitor rising water levels from upland areas.

Early evacuation

Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office Head Hammurabi Bugtai said the Pagasa-NDMI system is installed at the Cotcot Bridge in Liloan. He said timely readings would help residents evacuate before flooding occurs.

The town also established warning stations after Tino and plans to build another in Sitio Kandulukot. Real-time river water-level readings are available through its social media page. / DPC