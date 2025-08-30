Realities of choosing a college course

WHEN it comes to choosing a college course, students often face a difficult crossroad: follow their passion or take the practical path. While passion may fuel dreams, practicality often ensures stability. But what happens when the two don’t meet?

For many students, the choice is not simply about what they want, but what they need. Some may dream of courses that spark their interests, but in the end, practicality — better job opportunities, financial security, and accessibility — wins.

“I had a hard time deciding what course to take because I had so many interests, and narrowing it down to one program felt impossible,” shared Cyzarine Baguio, a Bachelor of Secondary Education major in English student at the University of Visayas. “Then I realized that my love for the English language has always run deep, so I decided to center my program on something I truly enjoy to avoid regrets. Becoming a BSED-English student has been exhilarating since my classes are fun, align with my goals, and the people around me have helped me adjust and enjoy this new community.”

Her story reflects how practicality and passion can sometimes meet halfway.

The same struggle was felt by Stephanie Ycong, a student at Lapu-Lapu City College, who admitted her dream was to pursue psychology.

“The course that I am currently taking is Bachelor in Secondary Education major in English. The course that I really wanted to take was BS Psychology. I chose BSEd English because it is more practical, convenient and also because of the contributing factors like financial and family support. I honestly feel like I’m lost and still trying to figure things out, most especially when the drive to learn is vivid due to certain circumstances. In addition, I am feeling grateful and blessed because I was able to attend college despite not taking the road to my dream course,” she said.

Her honesty reveals the inner conflict many students feel — balancing gratitude with the quiet longing for the path they originally dreamed of.

The same challenge was faced by Hansel Igot, a student from AMA Computer Learning Center.

“My dream was to take Electrical Engineering because I’ve always been curious about how things work, and I wanted to build something with my own hands,” she shared. “But it was too expensive and difficult for me to pursue. That’s why I decided to take Bachelor of Science in Business Administration instead — it may not be my first choice, but I know it can help me find a good job and support my family in the future.”

Her reflection shows the weight of sacrifice many students carry, choosing stability over passion.

These stories show that choosing practicality over passion is not about lacking ambition, but about making wise decisions in the face of reality.

Dreams are powerful, but the weight of financial stability, career opportunities, and family responsibilities often tip the scale toward practicality.

In the end, these students prove that success does not only come from following passion — it can also come from embracing practicality with determination. What matters most is how they commit to their path, work hard, and find fulfillment in the choices they’ve made.

After all, as many students say: “It may not be the road we first imagined, but it can still lead us to where we are meant to be.”

Allyne May Abayon / Junior Journo / University of the Visayas