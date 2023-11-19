Reassesed 4Ps households to receive retroactive cash aid

A TOTAL of 761,140 reassessed Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) household beneficiaries will receive retroactive cash aid starting Nov. 30, 2023.

This was after the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) decided to renew the payout of cash aid to these reassessed households, including their withheld subsidies from January to September.

In a statement, the agency said a total of 1,158,249 households previously identified as “non-poor” in Listahanan 3 recently underwent a DSWD reassessment using social welfare and development indicators.

Listahanan 3 is the third cycle of the nationwide standardized targeting system of 4Ps.

After reassessment, it was determined that 761,140 households were living at either “subsistence” or “survival” levels, whereas 339,660 households were classified as being at the “self-sufficient” level.

The 761,140 households at subsistence or survival levels are expected to retroactively receive their withheld health and education grants starting Nov. 30 this year and February 2024, respectively.

They will also be eligible again to receive rice subsidies.

The 339,660 self-sufficient households will undergo the 4Ps graduation process.

House Minority Leader and 4Ps Party-list Rep. Marcelino “Nonoy” Libanan said in a statement that many poor families are getting distressed by soaring food prices and keeping them under the 4Ps will provide them meaningful relief.

The government plans to allocate P112.8 billion in 2024 for 4Ps grants benefiting 4.4 million households.

The 4Ps is the government’s flagship poverty alleviation program.