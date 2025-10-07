Rebuilding can proceed amid aftershocks

THE Philippines’ top seismology official has said that reconstruction can start now, despite an ongoing swarm of aftershocks.

The big picture: Aftershocks from the magnitude 6.9 northern Cebu earthquake are expected to continue until December, but they are gradually weakening, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The earthquake, triggered by the newly identified Bogo Bay Fault, caused damage to 733 infrastructures in northern Cebu.

What they’re saying

No postponement: Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol, in a phone interview with SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, said there is no need to postpone structural rebuilding efforts.

He explained that the aftershocks are expected to weaken in the coming weeks.

The fault line: Bacolcol said that no structures intended for human occupancy should be constructed directly on top of the Bogo Bay Fault. He reiterated the recommendation to maintain a five-meter buffer zone on both sides of the fault line.