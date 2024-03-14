Rebuilding of homes in fire-ravaged sitio in Looc, Mandaue not allowed

LOOC Barangay Captain Raul Cabahug said Thursday, March 14, 2024, that the residents of Sitio Under the Bridge will not be permitted to rebuild their homes in the fire-affected area, as directed by the City.

Cabahug said the Mandaue City Government has decided to reblock the fire-affected site and construct a temporary housing site to relocate the displaced fire victims.

The relocation site will still be in Barangay Looc, located beside the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue Campus (UCLM), along the road leading to Barangay Opao.

Cabahug earlier said that Sitio Under the Bridge is located in a nationally owned property that is considered a danger zone.

At present, the victims of the fire have found temporary shelter at Looc Gymnasium and Cesar Cabahug Elementary School located beside the gym.

The elementary school suspended classes temporarily to facilitate the evacuation of fire victims.

But Cabahug said that they will have a coordination meeting about it to avoid disrupting the students' classes for a long time. (HIC)