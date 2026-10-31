Rebuilding on the edge

With a heavy heart, Jerry stayed with his loved ones, listening helplessly as the cries for help gradually faded.

It was a decision no one should have to make: choosing between risking his life to save others and ensuring the safety of his own family.

The devastation in Barangay Bacayan was among the tragic consequences of typhoon Tino, which struck Cebu on Nov. 4, 2025. The barangay recorded 12 deaths and four missing persons in the immediate aftermath of the disaster. Across Cebu, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported 158 deaths as of Nov. 9.

A day after the typhoon, on Nov. 5, Jerry was photographed searching through the debris for pieces of scrap metal and other salvageable materials he could sell.

His own house had been destroyed by the floodwaters. With much of what he had worked for gone, he had to find ways to earn money and begin rebuilding his life.