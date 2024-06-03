Recent rains boost MCWD water production

AN OFFICIAL of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District said on Monday, June 3, 2024, that the recent rains have led to a slight increase in water production.

The water district is optimistic that the onset of the rainy season will aid in the recovery of its water production, which has been severely affected by the prolonged El Niño.

In a phone interview on Monday, MCWD chairman Jose Daluz III told SunStar Cebu that there was a slight increase in the water production from their suppliers at Lusaran Hydro in Busay and Pit-os in Cebu City, as well as the Jaclupan wellfield in Talisay City.

He said that both Lusaran Hydro and Jaclupan facilities have increased their water production from the previous output of around 6,000 to 7,000 cubic meters per day. However, it does not constitute a “significant” increase in the water supply, Daluz said.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas chief Alfredo Quiblat Jr. said slight to moderate rain showers were felt in Cebu on May 7, with 0.4 millimeters (mm) of rain, May 11 (0.2 mm), May 23 (16.6 mm), May 24 (7.8 mm), May 27 (0.4 mm) and May 29 (1.4 mm).

Every one mm of rain is equivalent to 5,000 drums or barrels of rain per square kilometer.

MCWD has six surface water sources: Mactan Rock Industries Inc. (MRII) and Manila Water Philippine Ventures in the northern towns of Compostela and Carmen, respectively; two in Lusaran Hydro; Jaclupan; and Buhisan Dam in Tisa, Cebu City.

Buhisan Dam and the MRII’s facility in Compostela dried up in April due to the effects of El Niño.

Before the drought, the water district’s usual production was 301,000 cubic meters per day. However, by May 25, MCWD’s water production had decreased to 238,600 cubic meters per day.

Minerva Gerodias, MCWD information officer, told SunStar Cebu that as of June 3, the water district produced a total of 241,964 cubic meters.

On May 29, Pagasa officially declared the start of the rainy season with the entry of the La Niña to develop starting July, slated to bring above-normal rainfall conditions to the country until the end of the year.

Desalination

On the other hand, Daluz said that the desalination plant in Barangay Opao, in Mandaue City is already operational.

However, Daluz said their supplier, Pilipinas Water Resources Inc. (PWRI), is still fine-tuning the facility. Currently, it produces around two to five million liters of water daily (MLD), compared to the expected initial output of 10 MLD and a full capacity of up to 25 MLD.

The facility was supposed to start operations on May 17, but this was postponed to allow further fine-tuning of the facility, including minimizing the level of chlorine residual.

Despite the setback, Daluz said the facility has already helped increase the water district’s daily water production.

MCWD provides water services to the cities of Cebu, Talisay, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu, and the towns of Cordova, Consolacion, Liloan and Compostela. / EHP, JJL, WBS