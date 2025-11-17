Recto, biz groups assert economy’s strength

MAJOR Philippine business organizations on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, reaffirmed their confidence in the country’s long-term economic prospects, saying political tensions have not weakened the private sector’s commitment to invest

and expand.

In a joint statement, six of the country’s most influential business groups said the Philippines’ economic foundations “remain strong,” supported by a well-regulated financial system, a stable banking sector, and companies that continue deploying capital despite ongoing politic-

al uncertainty.

The Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines, Institute of Corporate Directors, Makati Business Club, Management Association of the Philippines, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Philippine Finance Association said regulators such as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and the Securities and Exchange Commission continue to operate independently and uphold frameworks aligned with glo-

bal standards.

They said the Philippines meets international benchmarks on capital adequacy, disclosure rules, and corporate governance—helping maintain market integrity and invest-

or confidence.

The groups also cited the resilience of Philippine corporate earnings, noting that listed companies weathered past shocks—from the Global Financial Crisis to the Covid-19 pandemic—through stable margins, growing revenues, and swift recoveries as conditio-

ns normalized.

Private-sector investment has likewise remained firm, with gross fixed capital formation ranging from 22 percent to 27 percent of gross domestic product over the past decade and total investments exceeding P6 trillion in 2024. This, they said, shows that firms “continue to build capacity, expand operations, and invest in the country’s long-

term prospects.”

Government critical

The business groups stressed that governance remains critical to sustaining investor confidence. They urged public institutions to ensure policy stability, uphold the rule of law, and address corruption “quickly and decisively.”

“As business organizations, we reaffirm our commitment to responsible leadership, ethical practices, and constructive engagement with government,” they said. “In a time of increased uncertainty, the private sector remains united in its belief in the Philippines’ long-

term potential.”

Economy is strong

In a separate statement, Finance Secretary Ralph Recto also assured Filipinos and investors that the economy remains fundamentally strong, highlighting ongoing reforms and intensified anti-corruption measures as key to maintaining confidence.

“Trust is the lifeblood of any economy,” Recto said, adding that the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is taking “decisive action” to hold public officials accountable. He said the President has committed to filing cases against those who mishandled public funds before year-end.

Recto said the government is implementing a “comprehensive catch-up plan” to align spending with national priorities, accelerate growth, and ensure high-impact infrastructure and public service programs continue without disruption. Key projects—including school buildings and post-disaster infrastructure—will proceed with clear budgets and publ-

ic timelines.

2026 budget

He also urged Congress to approve the 2026 national budget, citing fiscal discipline and targeted austerity measures on travel, maintenance, and other non-essential expenses.

“The national budget is the most powerful lever of our growth story—and we will wield it responsibly,” he said.

The administration is intensifying efforts against tax evasion and smuggling, with the Bureau of Internal Revenue and Bureau of Customs pursuing major cases under strict deadlines. Recto vowed “no delays, no exemptions, no sacred cows.”

On the economic front, he pointed to stable inflation at 1.7 percent in October—and -0.4 percent for the bottom 30 percent of households—which he said provides room for monetary easing to support growth. Wage and salary workers accounted for 64.1 percent of total employment, reflecting the economy’s ability to generate stable jobs.

On track

Recto said the government’s fiscal consolidation path remains on track, with debt levels viewed as sustainable. Real interest rates on public debt are estimated at 3.3 percent by year-end, while economic growth is projected at 4.7 to 4.8 percent.

“This is a government that cleanses itself from within, honors your trust, and safeguards the future of every Filipino,” he said, reiterating the Marcos administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and good governance. / KOC