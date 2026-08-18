Red alert up anew over Visayas grid

THE Visayas grid was placed under a red alert for six hours on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, as available power supply fell below peak demand amid continued power plant outages.

The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said the red alert was in effect from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Yellow alerts were also raised from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Available capacity stood at 2,410 megawatts (MW), below the projected peak demand of 2,502 MW.

NGCP said Units 1 and 2 of Therma Visayas Inc. remained on forced outage. Power imports from Mindanao were also limited because of plant outages and high demand there.

NGCP listed 27 power plants on forced outage, including eight that went offline in August. Another 13 plants were operating at derated capacities, bringing total unavailable capacity to 836.9 MW.

NGCP issues a yellow alert when a grid’s operating margin falls below its contingency requirement. A red alert is issued when power supply is insufficient to meet consumer demand and the transmission grid’s regulating requirement.

Authorities said measures were being taken to ease the tight power supply in the Visayas, including the installation of battery-powered generating sets. / PNA