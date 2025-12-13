Red Lions roar to 24th NCAA championship

THE San Beda University Red Lions have asserted their dominance in National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball, claiming a record-extending 24th championship title.

The crown returns to Mendiola as the Yuri Escueta-coached Red Lions handed their archrivals, Colegio de San Juan de Letran, an 83-71 defeat in Game 2 of the Season 101 Finals on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao.

This victory also marks San Beda’s 11th championship win over Letran in 18 all-time finals matchups, ending a decade-long gap since their previous back-to-back triumphs in Seasons 88 and 89 (2012 and 2013).

The Red Lions completed the finals sweep despite missing key player Janti Miller, who served a one-game suspension after receiving two technical fouls in Game 1. Even without him, San Beda showcased depth and resilience, with standout performances from their core players, including clutch shooting and solid defense that prevented Letran from mounting a comeback. / RSC