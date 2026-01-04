Red tape delays school reopening

WHEN a natural disaster strikes, the immediate priority is survival. However, the long-term challenge often lies in the uneven pace of recovery, where the gap between private resources and public bureaucracy determines how quickly a community returns to normalcy. The ongoing delay in Bogo City’s public school reopening, months after a major earthquake, highlights a critical tension between the necessity of safety and the urgency of education.

The status of Bogo City schools

Four months after a 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Bogo City on Sept. 30, 2025, the city’s educational landscape remains divided. While several private schools resumed face-to-face classes before the 2025 Christmas break, public schools remain on hold. Bogo City Mayor Maria Cielo Martinez confirmed on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, that public institutions are still waiting for a formal compliance checklist and a final decision from the schools division superintendent (SDS) before students can return to their classrooms.

The scale of infrastructure damage

The delay is rooted in the sheer volume of destruction caused by the September quake. Data from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) reveals that northern Cebu suffered extensive damage, with 2,709 classrooms affected across the region.

In Bogo City alone, all 38 public schools sustained damage, including 142 totally damaged, 281 majorly damaged and 377 minorly damaged classrooms. Other municipalities like San Remigio and Tabogon reported similar devastation. This infrastructure crisis has forced education officials to prioritize safety assessments over immediate reopening, as many buildings covered under the National Indemnity Insurance Program (NIIP) require rigorous inspection.

Why the public and private sectors move at different speeds

The disparity in reopening timelines illustrates the different regulatory hurdles faced by private and public institutions. Private schools in Bogo City were able to reopen earlier after complying with individual safety assessments.

In contrast, public schools must navigate a centralized administrative process. As Mayor Martinez noted, “Ang public school nagpaabot pa mi sa decision sa SDS.” The SDS is currently preparing a standardized checklist, scheduled for release on Monday, Jan. 5, which all public schools must satisfy to ensure a uniform safety standard across the division.

Perspectives on the reopening process

Local leaders are balancing the need for safety with the desire to resume traditional learning.

• Mayor Maria Cielo Martinez: “Kay she (SDS) said maghimo pa daw siya ug checklist ugma (Monday, Jan. 5) for things the schools need to comply with una maka face-to-face.”

• Mayor Edwin L. Salimbangon (Medellin): Taking a more proactive stance, Mayor Salimbangon issued Executive Order 1, lifting the suspension of classes in Medellin effective Jan. 5, provided that buildings are certified safe by Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and Department of Education (DepEd) engineers.

• Dr. Salustiano Jimenez (DepEd 7 director): Has emphasized that while face-to-face classes are essential, funding remains a challenge. DepEd 7 requested P5.5 billion for repairs but has only seen a fraction of that released through Quick Response Funds (QRF) so far.

What happened

The 6.9-magnitude earthquake on Sept. 30, crippled school infrastructure in northern Cebu. While private schools in Bogo City found ways to clear safety hurdles by late 2025, public schools have remained in a state of suspension through the New Year.

Why it is important

The continued closure of public schools affects thousands of learners who may not have the same access to digital or hybrid learning tools as their private-school counterparts. DepEd 7 Director Jimenez noted that learning backlogs have reached up to 30 days in some schools, threatening the academic progress of approximately 700,000 students across Central Visayas.

How it connects to larger issues

This situation mirrors global challenges in disaster recovery: the “second disaster” of administrative and funding delays. It also highlights the critical role of the NIIP and the P1.044 trillion 2026 DepEd budget, which includes specific allocations for disaster-hit classroom repairs. The reliance on the DPWH to verify structural integrity — amid a shortage of technical personnel — further illustrates how labor shortages can stall community recovery.

What happens next

The focus now shifts to Jan. 5. In Medellin, schools will begin a phased reopening using shifted schedules and blended learning where classrooms remain damaged. In Bogo City, all eyes are on the SDS’s release of the compliance checklist.

For schools that remain unsafe, DepEd is rolling out Temporary Learning Spaces and “EduKahon” kits to bridge the gap until permanent reconstruction can begin later in 2026. / CDF