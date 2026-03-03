Red Velvet reunites at Wendy concert

MEMBERS of Red Velvet reunited publicly for the first time in more than a year as they gathered to support bandmate Wendy at her solo concert.

Irene, Seulgi, Joy and Yeri attended the event, marking 388 days since the group last shared a complete lineup photo.

A backstage image featuring all five members was later posted, drawing attention from fans who had awaited an “OT5” moment.

During the concert, Wendy reportedly hinted at future group activities, suggesting that after Irene’s scheduled solo comeback, the members could reunite for a new project.

While no official announcement has been made regarding a full-group return, the appearance underscored the members’ continued bond as they pursue individual schedules. (AYP)